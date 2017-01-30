100 take lotto plunge in bid to save Albrighton pool

More then 100 tickets were sold at the relaunch of a lottery aimed at keeping a Shropshire swimming pool afloat.

Volunteers who look after Albrighton Swimming Pool are looking at new ways to cover its annual running costs.

An event was held in the village on Saturday when people could enjoy a host of musical performances and buy tickets for the draw.

Entertainment was provided by the RAF Cosford Voluntary Band, conducted by Pat Ryon, formerly of the Royal Marines Band Dartmouth.

There was also Albrighton Primary School Children’s Choir, The Village Vocals, Albrighton Musical Theatre Co and Jones In The Fast Lane Band.

Organisers from the Friends of Albrighton Swimming Pool said the event was a great success.

The new lottery will be monthly, with 50 per cent of the net proceeds of tickets sold divided between the first nine winning tickets and the balance allocated to the running costs of Albrighton Swimming Pool.

In future lottery entry forms will be available from the library, Albrighton Primary School and St Mary’s Primary School or can be downloaded from www.swimalbrighton.co.uk. Volunteers are also on the hunt for corporate sponsors to help generate further funds for the pool.