Gilbert O'Sullivan marks 50 years at Birmingham Town Hall

This year marks 50 years since one of music’s true legends started in the business.

And to celebrate Gilbert O’Sullivan has announced a vast tour in March, which is coming our way.

He made his first foray into the industry with the release of debut single Disappear five decades ago.

It launched O’Sullivan on a career that is still thriving and saw him dominate the charts in the 70s, as well as continuing to enjoy success and acclaim to the present day. Classics such as Alone Again Naturally, Nothing Rhymed, Clair, Matrimony and Get Down, as well as songs from the latest album, Latin Ala G, will all be performed during the tour.

O’Sullivan will be at Birmingham Town Hall on March 6. Call 01217 803333 for details.

He will also play Cannock’s Prince of Wales Theatre on March 14. For tickets call 01543 578762.