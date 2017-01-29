Darlingside coming to Birmingham Glee Club

Massachusetts-based four-piece Darlingside are rapidly becoming one of the most talked about bands in contemporary American music.

Absorbing influences from 60s folk, chamber pop, bluegrass, classical music, and modern indie rock, their sound is entirely unique.

Their soaring harmonies and breathtaking musicianship often draws comparisons to Simon and Garfunkel.

The break-out stars of last year’s Cambridge Folk Festival, and With their debut album Birds Say earning ecstatic reviews, Darlingside’s time has definitely come. They will headline Birmingham’s Glee Club on Tuesday.