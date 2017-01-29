Barbara Dickson returning to Birmingham Town Hall

Multi-million-selling recording artist Barbara Dickson is returning to Birmingham Town Hall with her accomplished band on Wednesday.

Dickson will perform a wonderful range of material drawing on her folk roots as well as performing globally known hits such as The Caravan Song, Another Suitcase In Another Hall plus lots more.

Joining Barbara will be Troy Donockley on Uilleann Pipes, electric and acoustic guitar and whistles, Russell Field on drums and percussion, Brad Lang on bass and Nick Holland on keyboards.

The tour will start at Birmingham Town Hall with other venues including London’s Union Chapel, Edinburgh Queens Hall, Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.

Barbara says: “I’m very excited to be going out on the road again with what will be my first ‘full band’ tour for two years.

We’ll be playing a selection of my hits, some of my own favourites and a selection of new material, including some tracks from new CD, ‘Five Songs’.

“I haven’t seen the band for months so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing live again.

“ This tour will mark forty years since I played my first headlining tour, way back in 1977, but it certainly doesn’t feel that long.

“I’m enjoying it more now than ever!”