More than 360,000 people visited Telford Christmas market

More than 360,000 people visited Southwater during Telford’s European Christmas market.

Numbers from the Telford Shopping Centre doors revealed that on average more than 90,000 people a week visited the area

Bosses at the centre said December has seen increased footfall over 2016, especially because of the European Market.

One of the busiest days of the period was December 14, when visitor numbers increased by nearly 30 per cent due to the arrival of the Coca Cola truck.

There were no additional costs to Telford & Wrekin Council during the time the market ran. The council worked mostly in an event support and marketing role, done by officers as part of their normal day-to-day activities.

The market was successful enough that the council recovered what costs had been incurred for rent and marketing.

Sarah Daffern, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “All related costs for the event were covered by the organising company, Retail Alternatives Ltd, including the costs of chalets, waste management and power.”

Because it was run by a private company, the amount of money brought in by the market cannot be made public."