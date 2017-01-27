WIN: Tickets to Stories To Tell at Birmingham REP

Written and performed by the critically acclaimed Francesca Millican-Slater, Stories To Tell In The Middle Of The Night is coming to Birmingham REP from February 9.

Dreamlike and darkly humorous, this live, late night radio show is inspired by the legendary radio shows of Ronnie Wood and Iggy Pop and includes tales of everything from love and obsession to technology and disconnection. Not to mention pork pies.

Watch the trailer here:

Teaming up with Birmingham REP, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to Stories To Tell at Birmingham REP on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

