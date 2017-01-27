WIN: Family tickets to Cirque Beserk! At Birmingham REP

Showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills, Cirque Berserk! Is coming to Birmingham REP from February 20 to February 26.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, the show includes over thirty jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers, daredevil stuntmen and of course the award-winning clown, Tweedy.

Watch the trailer here:

The show also features the world's most hair-raising circus act - the legendary motorcycle Globe of Death.

Teaming up with Birmingham REP, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of three family tickets to Cirque Beserk! At Birmingham REP on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Competition details:

The three winners of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket each to Cirque Beserk! at Birmingham REP on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

