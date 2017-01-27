His music was the acme of indie as Mancunian singer Morrissey found fame in the Smiths before pursuing a successful career.

But on Sunday, his music will be reinterpreted with a Mexican twist when Mexrrissey comes to Birmingham Town Hall.

Venue spokeswoman Rebecca Homer said: “In Mexico, Morrissey has always been more than just a musician. His songs have chimed with a huge audience raised on rancheras and mariachis.

“Now a band made in Mexico City has reinvented the songs of Morrissey and The Smiths: a brass and string led combo from the smallest village with the biggest bleeding heart.”

Mexrrissey will be supported by Brummie band Bostin Brass, who started five years ago.

The combo have appeared across the country playing a gumbo of jazz, blues, second-line, funk and Ska with added HP Sauce.

They play regularly at Digbeth Market events and for THSH’s Generation Ladywood education programme.

The Smiths were an English rock band formed in Manchester in 1982. The band consisted of vocalist Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce.