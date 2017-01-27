He might enjoy coming to the town’s theatre – but Jim Davidson certainly doesn’t rate Shrewsbury’s one-way system.

“It is nice to be back in this beautiful theatre. But the one-way system! It must have been designed by Stevie Wonder,” he said in a typically near-the-knuckle remark.

The comedian remained neutral on the “Shrewsbury or Shrowsbury” debate when he celebrated four decades in showbusiness with his new stage show in the town’s Theatre Severn.

Written and developed by himself, 40 Years On provided the audience with a heartfelt and hilarious autobiographical reflection on his legendary career.

He covered everything from his family and career to fellow celebrities.

Even the large Welsh contingent in the audience didn’t escape Jim’s gags.

“They have a great sense of humour in Wales. Half the country doesn’t speak English – just like in our country.” The audience, which included a woman who had seen Jim perform an impressive 34 times, was given a real insight into his life and love of comedy.

“Good jokes always start in pubs,” he said.

There were a lot of attempts to engage with the audience, including his attempt to get them to sing the theme tune to The Flinstones. He also shared stories of his childhood, including having the “box room” in his family’s council house and being the only Protestant boy in his Catholic school.

He said: “My uncle George told jokes. He swore out of the side of his mouth. My father was Glaswegian. I couldn’t understand a word he said.” He spoke about his attempts to get on the TV programme Who Do You Think You Are? “I like the programme. It’s where people go to find out they were all scallywags,” he said.

He also shared why he has voted for the Conservatives all of his life. “I was a working class bloke. In 1976 Margaret Thatcher allowed people with a bit of money to buy council houses,” he said.

Funny, poignant and at times searingly honest, his performance looked back at his triumphs and tragedies.

He had his first taste of entertaining at the age of 12 when he was chosen to appear in Ralph Reader’s Gang Show at the Golders Green Hippodrome, telling gags and doing impressions.

But a year later he became disillusioned with showbusiness after failing the audition for the part of the Artful Dodger in the movie Oliver.

He found his way back to the stage when he went along to a pub in Woolwich where the regular stand-up hadn’t turned up. Persuaded by his friends, he ended up on stage – the start of a career in London’s pubs and clubs, which led to TV and a lifetime of awards.

He told us: “The best thing about being famous is you get to meet other famous people. It’s like being a Freemason. It is all great and I am so grateful.”