Jasper Carrott adds extra Telford date to tour

Brummie comic Jasper Carrott has added an extra date to his Stand Up & Rock tour at Telford’s Oakengates Theatre @ The Place because tickets have sold so quickly.

The show will see the legendary comedian perform a new stand-up routine. He will now play on March 25 at 7.30pm, in addition to two previously announced dates on March 26 and 27.

Jasper will also introduce musical compatriots who have been rockin’ audiences all over the world. Bev Bevan, as well as being Jasper’s mate, has rock star credentials that most dream of. He was a founding member of The Move and ELO.

His new band are one of the region’s best and they’ll be joined by Geoff Turton from the Rockin’ Berries and Suzi Woo. Tickets, priced £26, are on sale now and can be booked online at www.theplacetelford.com or by calling the box office on 01952 382382, or in person at the theatre or Southwater One in Telford Town Centre.

The show will kick-start a much bigger tour that will take Carrott to other local venues, including Dudley Town Hall on April 21 and 22.

He will also play The Palace Theatre at Redditch from May 10 to 13, Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre on June 1, Malvern Theatre from June 21 to 23 and Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from June 26 to 28.

The comic plans to stay on the road with shows around the UK taking him through to December.