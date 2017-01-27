Goodwill and grit keeps our carnival going - Bridgnorth Town Council

It’s an event that attracts thousands of people to Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth Town Council has given an insight into the effort that goes in to putting together the town’s annual carnival.

A few years ago, it was just an idea. But now the carnival is back in full swing, attracting dozens of floats, walkers and acts to parade through the town.

Bridgnorth Town Council’s clerk Anne Wilson said the town has seen the event grow and grow since its inception, and hopes to keep it increasing over the coming years.

The town council runs the event, with the help of Shropshire Council, allowing it to use Westgate for walking entries, as well as helping with marshalling and the livestock market making way for vehicle entries.

Ms Wilson said the idea behind the event was to entertain people of all ages, using the field for family fun, with bands and animal shows.

There is also the annual funfair.

She said the majority of stalls pay to attend, the refreshment stalls offer a percentage of their takings, as does the fair and this helps the carnival’s small budget, which as of 2017 stands at just £5,000.

She said that this means the event needs the help of community goodwill to keep it going.

Although traditionally the event was held on a Sunday, when the decision was made to bring the carnival back, through consultation with local community groups, schools and churches it was finally decided that a Saturday would be the best day to host it.

Ms Wilson said: “I very much believe in community events and with the backing of the town council the carnival was the catalyst that has now enabled many other successful events to take place in town.

“There is great community spirit as a result of the events and through the Bridgnorth Community Events Working Party, ably assisted by Ashley King, my PA, we welcome anyone to be part of our team and bring fresh ideas and thoughts.

“These events can always improve, however we must not undo the hard work and goodwill already created towards these events.

“The hardest part is getting volunteers to help at the events and participants in the procession.”

Ms Wilson added: “The town is known for its events and we are aware that people travel far and wide to attend.

“We invite people to have their say on the future of events in Bridgnorth on the events questionnaire which will be circulated far and wide in the town in the spring.”

Looking to the future, Ms Wilson said it is likely the carnival will stay on a Saturday to attract people who may otherwise go on holiday during Bank Holiday weekends.