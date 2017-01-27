Comics sell for £3,600 at auction

A Whitchurch family has had a surprise windfall after a collection of comics found in a suitcase on top of a wardrobe has sold for £3,600 at Trevanion and Dean’s auction in Whitchurch on January 21.

The collection of 1960s comics which included a first edition of DC Comics Green Lantern along with other iconic names including Superman, Wonder Woman and Commando, attracted massive amounts of interest before the auction.

Auctioneer Christina Trevanion explained: “We were so delighted for the vendor, he was clearing his father’s house and found the collection on top of a wardrobe – it just goes to show, you never know what you’ve got hiding in the cupboards!”

Sold in two separate lots, the comics attracted interest from America, the UK and Europe with bidders battling it out in the room, on the telephone and online before finally selling to two successful UK bidders.

The comics formed part of a highly successful auction for partners Christina Trevanion and Aaron Dean which also saw the library of a Shropshire gentleman being offered under the hammer and selling for £35,000.

The library was co-ordinated and catalogued by partner Aaron Dean, who has a particular passion for books having catalogued some of the most important libraries in the UK.

This library was a second generation collection which was started by the gentleman’s father and continued by his son, the current vendor.

Drawing bidders from far and wide, the 440 lots of books within the 900 lot auction was an eclectic selection encompassing a broad range of subjects from baking to travel, brewing to religion, local Shropshire interest pieces to children’s illustrated books as well as first editions, antiquarian and the down right unusual!

Of the library auctioneer Aaron Dean said: “Cataloguing libraries is an incredibly labour intensive process and involved many late night cataloguing stints! However, I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to handle and appreciate such a wonderful collection.”

On his work, business partner Christina said: “Aaron has worked so incredibly hard on this collection which he has been diligently processing since last September, although I did catch him reading a couple of the pieces every now and then – he was so engrossed!”

Aaron’s hard work paid off and the library sold for a total of £35,000 under the hammer

Notable lots included an 1897 first edition copy of H. G. Wells ‘The War of the Worlds’ which realised £750.

The novel is one of the earliest stories that detail a conflict between mankind and an extra-terrestrial race, and has achieved cult status since its publication, it is one of the most commented-on works in the science fictiongenre and didn’t fail to disappoint at the auction.

The picture section also performed well, and saw a fantastic oil on canvas by Wladyslaw Szerner sell for £4,900. Szerner, a Polish artist born in 1836, created realistic images of battle, characterized by a meticulous restoration of costumes and weapons from the time of the Swedish wars, the Tatar and skirmishes with the Cossacks. Although diminutive in size the painting was outstanding in its detail, with pre-sale interest already indicating its popularity, the painting quickly eclipsed its £1,000-£2,000 estimate as telephone bidders from Poland, America and the UK battled it out for a chance to own the masterpiece before finally selling to a UK private collector for £4,900.

The January auction also marked the firms 2nd anniversary after holding their first auction in January 2015.

People are being urged to bring items to the company’s weekly valuation days every Monday and Friday at The Joyce Building, Station Road, Whitchurch as they are currently accepting entries for their next auction on February 18 until February 3.