Charlotte Church bringing Late Night Pop Dungeon to Birmingham

A far cry from her choral beginnings - pop star Charlotte Church is bringing her Late night Pop Dungeon to Birmingham's O2 Institute on May 2017.

Dungeon mistress Charlotte Church will bring to life songs that time forgot in her brand new live show.

She rose to fame in childhood as a classical singer before branching into pop music in 2005. By 2007, she had sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

Church has also become outspoken about a number of political issues, and recently she took part in a Cardiff, Wales protest of Donald Trump's US presidential inauguration.

