Cardiff - travel review

Steve Derry enjoyed an action-packed family break in the Welsh capital...

Cardiff: capital of Wales, birthplace of Roald Dahl and a fantastic destination for an action-packed family weekend, as we found out.

Having two very energetic boys, keeping them fully occupied can be a real task - as I’m sure most parents with children would agree. So, when I was asked to try a host of activities around Cardiff I jumped at the chance.

First on our list was white water rafting at Cardiff International White Water centre. Located at Cardiff Bay, this purpose-built centre covers a multitude of activities including indoor surfing, paddle boarding and river boarding.

Our session started with a fitting for wet suits and crash hats - a reminder that this sport can be dangerous. All suited-up we set off for the safety briefing from our instructor, who made the experience both great fun and safe. Be warned; if you don’t fancy getting wet, forget it.

We managed eight laps around the course, each time trying more advanced manoeuvres, including paddling against the flow and hard turns - all under the supervision of our instructor. The session lasted around an hour which was plenty for me but I feel our two boys would have gone around all day.

Our accommodation during the stay was at the Vale Resort hotel. Set in 650 acres of Welsh countryside the Vale Resort makes the ideal destination for keen golfers or for those who just want to relax in the very well-equipped and luxurious spa.

The rooms are large and comfortable with the all-important WiFi for keen iPad users. Not that our boys need the distraction of their iPads on this trip, with a large swimming pool, tennis courts and the grounds for long walks to keep them amused.

No need to go looking for that country pub in the evening either. The Vale Resort offers a wide range of dining options. Whether you fancy fine dining in the Vale Grill or a less formal meal in the Vale Bar, both were fantastic. Finally, for those with a taste for a glass or two of fizz, there’s the Salamanza Champagne Bar – great for that special occasion.

The next morning continue the water theme as we headed to the Llandegfedd Visitor & Watersports Centre, just a 30 minute drive from our hotel. The Llandegfedd reservoir is set in a beautiful rolling landscape and proved an ideal place to sample a multitude of water sports or to just sit and relax. We opted for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding rather than marvelling at the scenery.

With the water calm and still we first tried our hands at kayaking, under the watchful eye of an instructor. So with paddles in hands and once again in wet suits – all provided by the centre – we headed to the centre of the reservoir for a few playful exercises. This included throwing a soft ball at each other which was supposed to help with balance. The exercise quickly got the better of the competitive dad in me and, needless to say, I ended upside down in the water to howls of laughter from my nearest and dearest.

Next up, stand-up paddleboarding, or in my case kneeling down, standing up and falling in paddleboarding. It seems years of skiing made no difference to my balance, even though I secretly thought this would be the ideal watersport for me. Eventually. with some great advice. I finally got to grips with the 11ft long board. This really is great fun and gives you a totally different view of the reservoir from the higher vantage point - that’s once you can stand up.

All this exercise really worked up an appetite and there no better place to recharge the batteries than the onsite cafe, which serves some fantastic dishes.

We went for the Welsh rarebit but, with a changing menu, it’s always best to check the board for daily specials.

Our final activity was a bike tour of Cardiff – but with a difference.

Bike tours are a popular activity, but this tour though the heart of the city was taken on retro pedal cycles.

So no 18-gear suspension mountain bikes here. It was back to the old sit-up-and-beg three gear bikes. To be honest, I found these classy machines turned plenty of heads. Or maybe it was the middle aged man trying to explain to his sons, in a slightly raised voice, that this was not the Tour de France.

However, we did manage to witnesses the splendour of a bygone age and discovered what was once Tiger Bay and the birthplace of Roald Dahl – albeit a brisk pace rather than the advised gentle meander.

So, all in all, if you’re looking for an action-packed weekend away with the kids or a relaxing break for two, Cardiff has got the lot. I think I’ll try the latter next time.