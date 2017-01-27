Cafe owner wanted for aqueduct

If you fancy doing something a little different, the Canal & River Trust is on the lookout for a floating cafe operator.

The charity that cares for the World Heritage Site at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, on the Shropshire/Wales border, is advertising the position of a floating cafe operator to serve the 300,000 people who visit the site each year.

The Canal & River Trust is seeking a professional business for a new commercial mooring in the heart of the Trevor Basin at the northern end of the aqueduct.

At present there are limited formal catering facilities on the site and the trust says this represents an “outstanding opportunity” to provide an additional service to the increasing number of visitors.

The trust is looking for a business that can be open all year round with external seating in the summer months and a cosy indoor setting during winter. They said they are seeking a proposal that is “exciting, innovative and complements the World Heritage Status” of the area.

Mike Grimes, head of boating at the trust, said: “This is a great opportunity to set up a thriving floating cafe in an absolutely jaw-dropping location. Boaters, cyclists and walkers from across the country and beyond make the journey to marvel at Thomas Telford’s spectacular Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

“We’re looking for a business proposal that is fitting for the World Heritage Status of this very special area.”

Initially the trust said it will be seeking expressions of interest. Interested parties may be required to enter into a formal tender process thereafter.

For details go to canalrivertrust.org.uk/business-and-trade/boating-business/tendered-opportunities Any queries should be directed to richard.beardsley@canalrivertrust.org.uk