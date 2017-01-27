Arrival of rare fawn welcomed

Peeking out from behind mum, this little deer is getting used to the British winter.

Keepers at West Midland Safari Park have welcomed the birth of an extremely rare Philippine spotted deer fawn.

Not only is the latest arrival very cute but she represents an important forward step in the protection of a species that is under threat.

The little female fawn was born on January 13 and her arrival is extra special, as her species – also known as the Visayan spotted deer – is marked as one of the rarest types of deer in the world.

Listed as “endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, these endearing animals are threatened by habitat loss and illegal hunting.

In the wild they live in rainforest areas, from sea level up to 1,500 metres above sea level.

The nocturnal animals eat grasses, leaves and buds.

Shelley Tudor, deputy head keeper of Asian ungulates, said: “We are all absolutely delighted with the birth of a female Philippine spotted deer.

“These deer are one of the most endangered species of deer in the world and unfortunately their numbers in the wild are still declining.

“This new female will be a much welcome addition to the captive breeding programme.

“It is another small step towards safeguarding the future of this species.”