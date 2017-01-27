Anton Du Beke talks ahead of Birmingham show

He’s quick-witted, fleet-footed, smarter than a Saville Row suit and a hot favourite to replace Len Goodman as Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge.

Anton Du Beke puts the style into stylish and tomorrow he’ll trip the light fantastic at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall with his dance partner Erin Boag in Swing Time.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple are returning with an exciting new show for 2017. Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band performing timeless music, they’ll thrill fans of all ages.

The show will include I Got Rhythm, Moondance, Guys and Dolls, Le Jazz Hot, Strike Up The Band, I’ve Got the World On A String and I Could Have Danced All Night, among others.

The duo will be joined by six world class ensemble dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra.

Du Beke is one of the most instantly recognisable figures in the world of ballroom dance today.

After leaving school at 16 he worked a number of day-jobs to fund his dance training – stepping out onto the dance floor in the evenings to develop his talent. At 17 he was specialising in ballroom and already competing as an amateur, naturally favouring the Foxtrot.

Fate was to play a guiding hand in 1997 when Anton & Erin met. The pair soon began competing professionally, winning many national and international awards. Little did they know they were destined for stardom.

With the advent of Strictly Come Dancing, Anton’s life completely changed: he was transported from the competition circuit directly into the living rooms of the nation.

Anton loves being involved with the show, acknowledging it to have been the most wonderful experience. Firmly believing you get out of it what you put in, he certainly puts all his energy, passion and dancing skill into it – and his female celebrity dance partners would certainly agree.

Though still competitive, he admits that winning isn’t everything: “That’s my goal when I partner someone on Strictly, that they’ll have a nice time and enjoy it. If they do, of course, it helps them give a good performance, but for me, whatever their result, I want them to look back and say, ‘I had a great time’.”

Having competed in all 14 series aired to date, Anton has made ballroom queens of celebrities Lesley Garrett CBE, Esther Rantzen OBE, Patsy Palmer, Jan Ravens, Kate Garraway, Gillian Taylforth, Laila Rouass, Ann Widdecombe, Nancy Dell’Olio, Jerry Hall, Bond Girl Fiona Fullerton, ace tennis coach Judy Murray, BBC Prom Queen Katie Derham and Birds Of A Feather actress Lesley Joseph.

It’s certainly his Series 8 pairing with former MP – and arguably one of Britain’s most famous women – Ann Widdecombe, that put Anton’s name on everyone’s lips and helped the show to achieve record viewing figures of 11.9 million in its weekly primetime slot.

It’s even reputed that the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles as well as David Cameron tuned in to see Anton and Ann’s show-stopping performances – their flamboyant routines causing a nationwide sensation.

Anton takes to the road each year to thrill sell out audiences across the country with a live tour. And this year is no exception with Anton & Erin: Swing Time arriving in Birmingham tomorrow.

By Andy Richardson