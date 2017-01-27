Am dram with Alison Norton

There’s nothing like a touch of Walt Disney to excite audiences of all ages.

Disney is a unique organisation which has stood the test of time, reinventing itself and encompassing a host of different productions, from the original 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs movie to the long-awaited Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, which is due out in March.

One Disney offering which absolutely took the world by storm back in 2006 was High School Musical, the teen romantic comedy and the tale of Troy and Gabriella, two high school juniors who completely divide their classmates as they try out for lead roles in the school musical. Despite Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan’s attempts to sabotage their relationship, love conquers all and Troy and Gabriella fall for each other.

From February 15 to 18, you can catch a production of High School Musical at Netherton Arts Centre, presented by The Young Ones.

This year sees the group become a company just for youngsters with the cast of High School Musical all under the age of 18. They have a new production team too, have moved their rehearsal venue to Birch Coppice Church in Quarry Bank.

High School Musical includes the catchy tunes, including Breakin’ Free, Getcha’ Head in the Game, Bop to the Top and We’re All In This Together, coupled with high energy dance routines and a witty script. It’s the perfect show for all ages.

There are nightly performances at 7.15pm and a Saturday matinee performance at 2.15pm, so for tickets priced at £10 each call Chris on 01384 895266 or email Kazziebubbles@aol.com

Another Disney classic is Peter Pan. This was one of my childhood favourites and even today I can sing all the songs from the film. Split Mask Theatre Company from Hednesford is presenting Wendy and Peter Pan at the Prince of Wales Theatre on February 16 to 17.

Be prepared for a modern adaptation though.

Spokeswoman Danielle Truby said: “This Neverland is full of chavvy fairies, bacon sandwich loving lost boys and pongy pirates! Wendy saves the day of course.”

Contact the box office on 01543 578762 for tickets or email splitmasktheatre@hotmail.com

Sleeping Beauty is another Disney classic and on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, Tanat Theatre, who perform at Llanrhaeadr Public Hall is presenting their very own version of this lovely tale, entitled Sleeping Beauty and the Sorcerer, written by members Gaynor Richfield and Sue Broadhurst, with music and songs by Jenny Miller and Eddie Matthews.

Unlike the original, this story doesn’t end with the princess awakening and marrying her prince. The wicked fairy, with the help of a sorcerer, continues to seek revenge and so a whole other fairy tale develops. All the favourite characters are there though: Hannah Whitley plays the princess, with Jan Needham as the wicked fairy, Richard Chaloner as the sorcerer Salador and Tolli Myers as the prince.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm and the Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. For tickets priced at £6 for adults and £3 for children call 01691 780022 or visit The Paper Shop or Greatorex Stores in Llanrhaeadr.

Panto season rumbles on with some groups performing well into February. On January 27, 28 and February 3 and 4 you can catch a wonderful production of Aladdin at Burntwood Memorial Institute, presented by Burntwood Boys and Girls Brigade.

This group has been performing for over 40 years now. There will be fun for all the family with performances on both matinees and evenings, so for tickets priced at £6 for adults and £4.50 for concessions, call 07976 769760 or visit burntwoodbbgb.com/

I am a little bit late with this next pantomime, as it started last night, but there is still time for you to grab a ticket for a unique production, called The Most Incredible Panto, presented by Spotlight Youth Productions, who are based in Brownhills and perform at Forest Arts Centre in Walsall.

Running from January 26 to 28, The Most Incredible Panto is a combination of some of the stories and songs by the master of fairy tales, Hans Christian Andersen. With excerpts from Thumbelina, The Little Mermaid, The Emperor’s New Clothes and The Princess and the Pea, it promises to be an evening of pure magic.

Add to that a wide variety of tunes, sparkling dance routines and a sprinkling of fairy dust and children and adults alike will simply love it.

For tickets priced at £7 each call 07528 456031 or email tickets@spotlite.co.uk

Looking forward to Easter time, here is news of a wonderful opportunity for ballet students, as The Royal Academy of Dance presents its Easter School in Birmingham.

In association with Motionhouse, a leading contemporary dance company, the Easter School will be held at MAC Birmingham on April 9 to 13 and you are advised to apply as soon as possible.

Offering young dancers the chance to learn and develop their classical and contemporary techniques, it is open to both male and female dancers aged 10 to 18 years, studying grade 2 RAD or the equivalent. Contact rad.org.uk or visit facebook.com/RoyalAcademyofDance for more information.

