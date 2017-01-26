Welshpool songwriter Dai Robs tackles women's rugby role

A well-known singer/songwriter will swap his guitar for a rugby ball, as part of his new role with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Rugby coach David Roberts – better known to his friends and fans in Welshpool as recording artist, Dai Robs – is one of three officers appointed to become a “game changer” for the women’s game in Wales.

The Newtown school club hub officer and Welshpool Rugby Club coach has been appointed to make a difference for women and girls in the North Wales Development Region.

He will work in all areas of the WRU rugby department, along with clubs, schools and hub officers to increase the number of women and girls regularly involved in Welsh rugby – and improve the rugby products on offer to them.

WRU women and girls manager Caroline Spanton, said: “These three high calibre individuals will have the challenge of taking women and girls rugby participation in Wales to the next level.

“We know there is huge demand for rugby by women and girls from the success of the first season of cluster centres, when participation levels doubled but we also know there is massive scope to become one of, if not the top female participation sport, in Wales.

“There is a blank canvas for the game changers in many ways.”