Powys saxophonist Phil Brown to perform at Mid Wales winter warmer

Sausages and saxophones will be on the menu at a winter warmer held in Mid Wales next month.

The winter warmer will take place on February 4 at Mochdre Old School in Newtown and is taking place in aid of R.A.B.I and being organised by R.A.B.I’s Montgomeryshire committee, who recently raised more than £1,100 at their Christmas floral fair.

Sausage and mash and homemade puddings will be served up, with Powys saxophonist Phil Brown providing the entertainment.

Linda Jones, R.A.B.I regional manager for Wales, said: “At this time of year it’s good for rural people to have an excuse to get together and socialise. Farming can feel like a lonely business at this time of year so it’s important that families get the opportunity to meet and mix with like-minded people.”

R.A.B.I. is a welfare charity which helps farming people in financial difficulty of all ages. Last year, R.A.B.I gave out grants of more than £32,000 to families in Montgomeryshire.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for primary school children and are available from Ann Davies