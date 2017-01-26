Ed Sheeran to play Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena

Chart-topper Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be embarking on a wordlwide headline tour that will appear at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena for two nights on April 28 and 29.

Sheeran has recently made a big musical comeback with the release of dual singles Shape of You and Castle on the Hill that hit the number 1 and number 2 spots across the charts wordlwide.

One of the most successful musicians in contemporary British popular culture, Sheeran appeared on Debrett's 2017 list of the most influential people in Britain.

Tickets go on sale on February 2 at 10.00am