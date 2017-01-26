David Walliams' Awful Auntie coming to Shrewsbury

After the sell-out success of his previous book turned stage production, Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has announced a new stage adaptation of David Walliams’ hit children’s book Awful Auntie will come to the venue this autumn.

Produced by The Birmingham Stage Company, the show is embarking upon an 18-month UK tour, including a four-day stop in Shrewsbury from October 18.

It follows the record-breaking tour of Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, which recently finished a sell-out 50-week tour.

Speaking about the forthcoming production, Walliams said: “The Birmingham Stage Company’s Gangsta Granny is truly brilliant, so I’m hugely excited that they’re now bringing Awful Auntie to the stage. It promises to be a thrilling show and a total hoot.”

Awful Auntie was published in September 2014 and went to the top of the children’s book chart for seven weeks. The paperback was published in February 2016 and has sold 212,000 copies, making it the best-selling children’s paperback of the year.

Awful Auntie tells the story of Stella, who when she set off to visit London with her parents had no idea her life was in danger. Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. Tickets for Awful Auntie are on sale now.