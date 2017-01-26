Cadbury World panotmime set to return

Cadbury World’s Cinderella pantomime is set to return to the stage for two weekends.

Following record visitor numbers to the attraction’s Christmas events in 2016, Cadbury World is starting 2017 with the return of the popular pantomime on January 28 and 29, and February 4 and 5.

The live performance, based on the classic children’s tale with a chocolatey twist, will be shown seven times per day, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to see the show.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “Following a brilliant Christmas period here at Cadbury World, we’re delighted to be bringing back our popular pantomime for the new year.”

For more information visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk