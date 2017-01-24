Young jazz star to play Church Stretton for free

A musician regarded as one of the UK’s top up and coming young jazz guitarists will perform in Shropshire tomorrow.

Remi Harris will play a free gig at Housmans in Church Stretton from 8pm.

He has toured the UK, Australia, France, Norway and Italy, as well as performing at Buckingham Palace, Live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3.

Harris was runner up in both the rising star and guitar category during the 2014 British Jazz Awards.

Following Remi’s May 2015 performance on Jamie Cullum’s BBC Radio 2 show live from The Cheltenham Jazz Festival, his album Ninick went to number seven in the iTunes Top Jazz Albums Chart.

It peaked at number 6 in Amazon’s best sellers in Jazz and reached 28 in that week’s Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart.

For further information about the Church Stretton gig call 01694 724441.