Tributes flood in for ‘Allo ‘Allo star Gorden Kay after death at age of 75

Actor Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Kaye played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War.

The star’s agent confirmed he died yesterday but made no further comment.

The show ran on BBC1 from 1982-1991 and remains one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

He also starred in Coronation Street, playing Elsie Tanner’s nephew Bernard Butler on the soap from 1969 to 1970.

Before landing his career-defining role, Kaye appeared in a number of other hit shows including It Ain’t Half Hot Mum and Are You Being Served.

Kaye’s last acting credit came in the BBC sketch show Revolver in 2004. Kaye also starred in a successful stage version of ‘Allo ‘Allo! alongside the original cast, which featured three London shows and an international tour.

In 1990 he nearly died in a freak accident which left him with severe head injuries when a piece of wood crashed through his car windscreen in a storm.

Of the incident he once said: “I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The BBC paid tribute to the ‘terrific comic actor’.

Shane Allen, the controller of BBC comedy commissioning, said: “Gorden Kaye was a terrific comic actor whose signature role, Rene Artois, earned his place in the comedy hall of fame. He was instrumental in making ‘Allo ‘Allo such a long-running and well-loved series.

“His work lives on and thoughts are with friends and loved ones at this sad time.”

His former co-star Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette Carte-Blanche in ‘Allo ‘Allo! posted a moving tribute on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair.

She wrote: “So sad to hear news of Gorden Kaye. A brilliantly talented actor consummate professional, loved the world over.”

She added: “There’ll never be another Rene.”

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant said he was ‘sad’ to hear the news in a post on Twitter. He added: “He was such a fine character actor and brought much joy to many.”