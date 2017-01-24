Shrewsbury town football player back at school to open new play area

A Shrewsbury Town football player went back to his old school to open a new adventure play area.

Goalkeeper Callum Burton went back to Newport Infant School where he studied as a youngster to open the new facility which has replaced the one he used to play on over a decade earlier.

The England youth international, 20, went back to school on Friday for the official opening of the play area, which includes a slide, tunnels and a miniature assault course. It has been built thanks to National Lottery funding and the work of the PTA.

Callum said he was honoured to be invited back for the opening.

“It’s been amazing to be invited back,” he said. “Every person has a soft spot for their old school and I’ve lived around here all my life, so to be invited back to open something they have spent a lot of money on and spent a lot of time doing for the kids is good and it’s an honour to open it.

“It’s also good to see that the Lottery money goes to good projects and good things to help kids get active.”

The school’s headteacher, Chris Pierce, had taught Callum when he was in Year 2 and was delighted to see him again.

“It’s wonderful and I couldn’t have thought of anybody better to open the play area.

It’s great to have someone come back who has clearly done so well so young and he’s a great role model for our children.”