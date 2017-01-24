Shrewsbury festival to celebrate LGBT history

A festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the limited de-criminalisation of homosexuality in the UK will be held in Shrewsbury next month.

The national festival of LGBT history in Shrewsbury will take place at venues around the town.

Main events will be held at the headquarters of the University Centre Shrewsbury at The Guildhall and there will be fringe events including an exhibition, projection on to the town’s Market Hall and displays and films.

The event, which is on the weekend of February 17-19, will include work by school children guided by festival guest Caroline Paige.

On February 18, James Pardoe, director of design, heritage and the built environment at UCS will be joined by Emma-Kate Lanyon, from Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, who will be speaking on how heritage is defined and the value and significance given to different life narratives.

Among other performers and presenters at the festival will be Mark Bunyan and Mark Hignett who will present Soldiers in Love, which tells the tale of soldiers Gilbert and Gordon,who were stationed at Park Hall Camp, Oswestry, during the Second World War. Jane Hoy and Helen Sandler will talk on Frances Power Cobbe, born in 1822 and her partner Mary Lloyd, born 1819 who met in Rome and lived and campaigned together before ending their years in Wales where they have been buried together.

Kate Hutchinson will explain trans representation and gender expression in rock music.