Paranormal invesigators capture ghostly goings on at Much Wenlock Guildhall

A team of paranormal investigators captured ghostly goings on in a court house that was active for nearly 450 years.

The Paranormal Friends returned to Much Wenlock’s Guildhall after previous visits found evidence of spooky spectres on the historic site, where they even heard banging on request.

The 16th century half-timbered building was originally used as a court room and a council chamber from as early as 1540.

But for one night only it was filled with the specialist equipment used by dedicated ghost hunters.

The team used a combination of spiritual and scientific methods in an attempt to communicate with the other side. Chris Morris, who co-founded the group, said Saturday night’s investigation had offered up some “mindblowing” experiences.

He said: “We had a very good night. We had a lot of activity right through from start to finish.

“We had several names come to us, which we’ll now need to check out.

“One was a local councillor who we have a name for and an age at death, so we’ll be doing our research into that.”

Mr Morris said one of the most interesting parts of the night was a technique they had never tried before – table tipping.

He said they made contact with a young girl who wanted to play a game. The team hid a ball and the table tipped in the direction it was hidden.

“We were dumbfounded – it’s something we’ve never seen before,” said Mr Morris.

“The table was literally running around the room to find the ball.

“The guests didn’t know where the ball was hidden, only one of the team leaders knew.

“Four times the little girl managed to find the ball.

“I make a point of saying that we can’t guarantee anything in the opening talk.

“We usually get something, even if it’s only a few nuggets, but we don’t go in with any preconceptions.” Paranormal Friends will visit RAF Sleap Airfield, near Wem, in March before revisiting Whittington Castle, near Oswestry.