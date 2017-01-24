Neil Diamond brings his 50th Anniversary Tour to Barclaycard Arena

Neil Diamond is set to bring his 50th Anniversary Tour to Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on October 13.

Diamond has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.

He is the third most successful adult contemporary artist on the Billboard charts behind Elton John and one-time duet partner Barbra Streisand.

His songs have been covered internationally by many performers from various musical genres.

Presale for tickets begins on January 26 at 10.00am.

For more information, click here