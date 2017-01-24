Market Drayton Transport Festival back for third year

Roaring engines are once again set to descend on a town for a popular event.

This year’s Market Drayton Transport Festival will take place on August 20.

The event, which is in its third year, will be held at Palethorpes Pork Farms and feature vintage lorries, cars and vans as well as bikes and trucks and more modern vehicles.

Organisers Nathan and Nicky Shore will once again be raising funds for Ward 23 for haemotology and oncology at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

They said: “We have raised £10,000 so far in two years and we aim to continue to raise money to help the ward.

“We are expecting a variety of vehicles of interest once more from classic motorbikes and sports cars to restored tractors, vintage lorries and modern trucks.

“This show is open to any vehicle of interest, modern, classic or steam-powered.

“New for this year, we have steam engines coming along. In addition to vehicles, we have children’s fairground rides and we have some new catering suppliers attending, to bring a different flavour to the show.”

Last year’s event attracted over 200 vehicles and hundreds of visitors.

The event featured local caterers with a selection of different food, from Mexican food to hot dogs and ice cream.

There was also lots of entertainment for children including puppet shows.

Mr Shore said that the idea for a festival had come about from a 1953 truck his father owned.

He said he would take the truck to different shows and loved seeing all the other older vehicles.

The inaugural event in 2015 raised £5,000 for Ward 23 at the RSH to purchase pulse oximeters.

More than 600 people flocked to the first festival.

It also saw more than 100 vehicles pack onto the site as well a convoy of vehicles pass through Market Drayton.

If anyone would like to enter a vehicle for this year’s event, entry forms are available from the website www.mdfestival.com, or by emailing mdfestival@outlook.com