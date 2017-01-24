Ludlow venue offers colour-blind people the chance to see art like never before

Trying to imagine how other people’s eyes see the world can be a mind-bending task.

So it was hard to know what five colour-blind people must be feeling as they donned special glasses at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms this weekend – to see shades their senses had never picked up on before.

The event was staged by Bridgnorth artist Vicki Norman, who currently has her work on display at the Ludlow venue, in what is thought to be the first time the new technology has been demonstrated at an art exhibition anywhere in the world.

One of those trying out the glasses was another artist, Pip Bayley, who had bought some of his own work along to see with the glasses on Vicki’s advice.

Pip, 41, from Shrewsbury, said: “I knew it would work but it was such a difference, it’s slightly blown my mind.

“To see my own work especially, where I knew how it all fit together, was very odd. I know what my reds are and what my greens are and I will just work to that.”

Vicki’s partner Mark Branigan, an IT consultant who is also colour blind, agreed: “I have some pink shirts that I’m told are very ‘brave’,” he said.

Vicki said the idea to ask for a pair of the EnChroma glasses on loan to go with her current exhibition came from a personal place. “Ever since I met Mark, I have dreamed that someone would find a way to enable him to see as much colour in the world as I see,” she said.

She said it was a chance to raise awareness of an often overlooked condition.

The EnChroma glasses were developed at Berkeley University of California by Dr Don McPherson, originally for use as eye protection for medical professionals.