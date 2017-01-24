Ludlow Arts Society awarded permanent exhibition space and new chairman

An art group has a permanent exhibition space as well as a new chairman.

John Jarvis will take over the leadership of Ludlow Arts Society in the coming weeks, at the same time as outgoing chairman Sam Manley has announced a deal with St Laurence’s Church to have an area to show members work.

When Mr Manley, a professional science fiction and fantasy illustrator, took over as chairman of Ludlow Arts Society in 2014 he was just 27, the youngest chairman the group had ever had.

During his three years as chairman he oversaw the group’s 70th anniversary, live “Paint Jam” events in the town square as part of Ludlow Fringe Festival, and the move to the gallery space at the central parish church from the previous venue at Ludlow College.

Mr Manley said: “It was an honour and a privilege to have been asked to hold the post of chairman.”

Mr Jarvis

said the society was keen for new blood, with those interested welcome to attend the next meeting at 7pm on February 2 at Ludlow Assembly Rooms or find information online at www.ludlowartsociety.org.uk