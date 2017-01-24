Festive Haughton lights raise more than £11,000 for charity

Shropshire villagers have thanked the generous people who helped them raise more than £11,000 for charity.

The Christmas lights in Haughton, near Newport, raised a total of £11,190 through donation boxes. The cash will be shared between a host of charities.

The village’s Robert Swinnerton said: “We’d like to thank the people of Shropshire.

“People came from Market Drayton, Newport and Telford and have all commented on how nice the display was.

“We raised £1,000 in just one night – it is the best we have ever done,” he said.

A presentation night will be held at The Bell, Haughton, on January 31 at 7pm.

The money will be split between the Midlands Air Ambulance, the Katherine House Hospice, the MS Society, the local church and the village school.