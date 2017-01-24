Broseley Amateur Dramatics Society to perform Rapunzel

Rehearsals are well under way for a town’s latest pantomime.

A long wig has been donned, costumes have had the finishing touches and it is now days until the show is performed live in Broseley. Broseley Amateur Dramatics Society is set to perform Rapunzel for the first time this week.

Director Gill Kelly said: “The BroADS pantomime is nothing less than an institution. It has now been going for over 30 years. When it came to picking a show this year it was really hard to find a panto that hadn’t already been done.

“Then I fell upon Rapunzel. With hair and hairdressing at the heart of its jokes, it really seemed the one for Broseley, a town renowned for the number of its hairdressers and barbers – we must be a well-coiffed town.

“The pantomime is a modern one, written in 2015, so our Rapunzel, played by newcomer to BroADS, Tean Webb, is a spiky, self-confident young woman who keeps our rather self-centred and vain young Prince, played with really good comic timing by Jacob Jones, on his toes.”

Elizabeth Barrett will play the steam punk fairy. All performances will take place in the Birchmeadow Centre in the evenings at 7.30pm and matinee performances at 2.30pm.