Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company to perform Annie

Rehearsals are underway for the latest show from a musical theatre company which is very much a family affair.

Annie will be performed by members of the Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company at the town’s leisure centre from February 21 to 25.

There are two Annies in this year’s production – Kate Woodman, who starred previously in BMTC’s Oliver, and Mabel Edwards, aged 11, who is the understudy.

Last year Kate went on UK tour with the professional cast of Annie playing the part of one of the orphans.

Mabel, who will perform the lead in her own right in the two matinees on Wednesday and Saturday, has done a video game voiceover and appeared in a film.

Many of the BMTC members are related to each other.

Performances are at 7.30pm with the matinees starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £14 and £16 and are available from the leisure centre box office on 01746 761541.