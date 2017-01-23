Jasper Carrott adds extra Telford date

Tickets have been selling so fast, Jasper Carrott has added an extra date at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place to his tour.

New show Stand Up & Rock sees the legendary comedian with a new stand-up routine which will now run on March 25, in addition to the original two dates March 26 and March 27.

Jasper also introduces musical compatriots who have been ‘rockin’ audiences all over the world.

Bev Bevan, as well as being Jasper’s mate, has rock star credentials that most dream of…founding member of The Move and ELO Bev’s band are one of the finest around. Joining them are Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries and Suzi Woo.

Tickets, priced £26 are on sale now and can be booked online at www.theplacetelford.com by calling the box office on 01952 382382, or in person at the theatre or Southwater One in Telford Town Centre.