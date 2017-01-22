Folk Band of the Year Breabach to play Shrewsbury

Folk Band of the Year and Album of Year at the 2016 Scots Trad Music Awards was just perfect for Breabach.

And 2017 sees the contemporary-folk Scots back out on tour showcasing an increasingly mature sound and live performance whilst simultaneously building international recognition as one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting bands.

Fans will get to see them when they play Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on February 17.

March last year saw Breabach present their fifth studio album Astar.

For tickets for the show, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk and more info on the band is at www.breabach.com