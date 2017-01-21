Unexpected homelessness explored in Birmingham REP play Love

The perils of unexpected homelessness will be explored in a stunning new play at Birmingham REP.

Love, by Alexander Zeldin, opens on Thursday and will run until February 11.

In the run-up to Christmas, three families are placed into cramped temporary accommodation. A middle-aged man and his elderly mother, a young family with a baby on the way, a newly arrived woman from Sudan. They are strangers who are forced together and who have no personal space.

The play was created by Zeldin and the audience are invited to bear witness to an intimate story of family love for our times.

Zeldin’s previous work includes the critically acclaimed Beyond Caring. Love continues his unique approach to theatre.

Though Love is a piece of social commentary, Zeldin doesn’t set out to be overtly political. “I’m trying to make…theatre,” he says.

“But I don’t think there’s any kind of other theatre that one can make today. You can’t be alive in the world we’re in today and not make work like that. To do so is irresponsible.”