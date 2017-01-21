Jess Morgan bringing new record to Midlands and Shrewsbury shows

Folkster Jess Morgan is back on the road – with a new record.

There has not been much fanfare behind the fourth LP, Edison Gloriette, which quietly wandered into the world.

But now Jess is ready to give it a real awakening.

The album will be commercially released on April 14 to coincide with Record Store Day on April 15.

Fans will have chances to hear the tracks first at The Hive, in Shrewsbury, February 5, and then at The Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford, the next day.

Jess then returns just after the album drops with dates at Elmsie House in Malvern on April 22, before lining up as part of the Nights At The Circus folk and roots night at the Dark Horse in Moseley, Birmingham, the following day.

Her new album is a tumbler of unfancied folk-roots music, with heart, passion and gusto.

As well as crafting songs, Jess also hand crafts her own DIY vinyl records to create unique pieces of art, such as a 7” for Natalie/In Brooklyn, made exclusively for her Pledge music supporters.

When it came to the Norwich-based singer-songwriter recording tracks on Edison Gloriette, Norway was calling.

Jess returned to Bergen to team up with collaborators from her 2010 debut, producer HP Gunderson and producer and studio engineer, Daniel Birkeland.

She wanted to record slowly and meaningfully following a mad five years of touring and rapid releases.

Two weeks in a quiet cabin, alongside a fjord on the outskirts of Bergen, was just the right change of pace.

“We recorded against the most incredible backdrop taking breaks for walks and drinking beer at the water’s edge,” explains Jess.