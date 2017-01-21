facebook icon twitter icon
All-vocal country band Home Free to play Birmingham's O2 Institute

The world’s first all-vocal country band will bring their unique act to Birmingham’s O2 for a headline show on Thursday.

Using nothing but their voices, Home Free have been touring for the last 14 years.

The a cappella country group are firmly established in their native USA and rose to fame in 2013 when they won NBC’s musical show The Sing-Off.

The group consists of Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Chris and Adam Rupp and Tim Foust, and their new album Country Evolution showcases their talents.

Brown said: “Home Free began as a hobby 15 years ago in Mankato, Minnesota. Honestly, at the time, we were just trying to be rockapella.

“Luckily, it slowly snowballed into a career, and over time we solidified our line-up and found our original voice as a band. In 2013, we won NBC’s The Sing-Off which catapulted us into international acclaim.

“We’ve all been at this a long time, so we pretty much have it down to a science. But there has been a decade and a half of trial and error. And the Sing-Off and Deke Sharon in particular really revitalized our process.”

The band list their favourite performers as Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

