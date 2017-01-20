WIN: Tickets to Kaiser Chiefs at Birmingham's Asylum Venue

In association with Absolute Radio, The Asylum Venue in Birmingham have announced that rock heavyweights Kaiser Chiefs will be performing an intimate set at their venue on January 30.

Kaiser Chiefs are also set to play Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on February 25 in support of their latest album Stay Together.

This is set to be their first arena tour in two years.

Tickets are not available for this event, instead Absolute Radio have been offering listeners chances daily to win their entrance into the event.

The band are famed for hit singles such as Ruby, I Predict a Riot and Oh My God alongside winning 3 BRIT Awards, an NME award and being short-listed for a Mercury Prize Award.

Teaming up with Absolute Radio and Bauer Media, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Kaiser Chiefs at Birmingham's Asylum Venue on Monday, January 30, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Kaiser Chiefs at Birmingham's Asylum Venue on Monday, January 30, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Friday, January 27, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

