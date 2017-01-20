Tattoo Freeze returns for eighth year at Telford International Centre

Shropshire’s family friendly, fun-filled Tattoo Freeze returns for its eighth year on January 29 at the Telford International Centre.

More than 200 incredible tattoo artists will be filling The International Centre in Telford, bringing with them incredible skill and talent. With some of the best international and home-grown artists right on your doorstep, it’s the perfect opportunity to start 2017 with some brand new ink!

Event director Shelley Bond said: “We’ve worked hard to create an eclectic mix of entertainment throughout Tattoo Freeze to ensure that this is a show that the whole family can enjoy.”

Tattoo enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice, but there’s fun for all ages to be involved with. The ever-popular Roller Derby Rumble tournament, featuring teams from across the UK, will be returning – as well as plenty of children’s entertainment, free dodgem rides all day and much more.

For families planning entertainment on a budget in January, the organisers of Tattoo Freeze have made the decision that all children under 18 can attend for free. This offer is available for up to three children with every paying adult.

Held at the Telford International Centre and just minutes off the M54 Motorway, the event is ideally located and easy to get to, making it a great day out to kick off the 2017 show season.

With a very chilled and laid back atmosphere, Tattoo Freeze is the perfect place to admire great artists and artwork, get some new ink, or simply meet friends old and new.

Adult tickets to Tattoo Freeze cost just £20 and organisers are offering a free goodie bag to everyone who pre-books their tickets.

Go to www.tattoofreeze.com for interview opportunities, images or further information about Tattoo Freeze, or email: alice@jazzevents.co.uk