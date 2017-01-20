There is nothing more exciting for a musician than to tour with one of their musical heroes.

And this is a reality Walsall-based metal outfit Stone Broken are experiencing.

The band will be joining Cannock-born former Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes when he headlines Bilston’s Robin 2 on Monday as part of a mammoth European tour.

The band have championed huge sound, big choruses and rock designed for arenas since their formation in 2013.

Vocalist Rich Moss tells us of their beginnings, saying: “We were sort of two bands put together. Me and Robyn (Haycock, drums) were in a band already and then we got together with our bassist Kieron (Conroy). He introduced us to the guitarist in his old band Chris (Davis).

“Our two bands of the time split up and then Stone Broken was formed.

“HQ so to speak is in Walsall. I’m from Wolverhampton, Chris comes from Cannock – same as Glenn Hughes – Robyn is from West Bromwich and Kieron comes from Tipton, so we’re all fairly close to each other.”

The support slot for the supergroup of Black Country and Staffordshire talent came about after Glenn was forced to cancel his previously planned tour.

He was due to appear at Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall on November 9 with Living Colour, but a suitable alternative had to be found when they pulled the plug at the last minute.

“It’s not really sunk in that we will be supporting Glenn,” says Rich of their unexpected opportunity.

“I think it’s even more special because of the local roots we share, to support someone of that calibre that’s not just a local legend but a well-established musician is just mind-blowing.

“We think of the Black Country and the West Midlands as a hive of musical talent and we’re heavily influenced by that. When you think of the area you think of the likes of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and they both have big influences on us.

“We all listened to their music when we were growing up. We weren’t around when they were in their heyday but our families introduced us to this music at a young age. Robyn’s dad is probably the biggest Led Zeppelin fan ever so our parents helped us find our musical influences.”

The band is not only influenced by local musicians however, Stone Broken have a wide variety of musicians they take inspiration from that moulds their unique sound.

“We all have a very varied music taste,” adds Rich. “I myself grew up listening to the likes of Black Sabbath, but then I also listen to a lot of funk which you can hear in our music. Chris loves a lot of virtuoso guitar players. We always try and have a good balance in our music of our personal influences and our own flair.

“The core of Stone Broken is that middle ground of music we all listen to and unite over, which is American rock. When we first got together it was the one thing we had in common, we all loved bands like Black Stone Cherry, so that’s how we started to jam and then got the confidence to create our own music and our own style.”

From these humble jamming sessions, Stone Broken have busted out of their Walsall HQ and toured across the UK in various headline slots – but their local performances are always where their heart belongs.

“Our shows and our local shows are all fantastic but they’re very different. We’ve played shows all across the UK and they are brilliant. But when you’re home, you know you’re home. Nothing beats a hometown show.

“The last time we played a local show it was at the Slade Rooms in Wolverhampton and it was amazing. We were almost at capacity and the atmosphere was electric.

“We’ve headlined The Slade Rooms three or four times now and every time we play there the audience gets bigger.

“We also came to find that a lot of people have started to travel from out of the West Midlands to see us at a hometown show because they want to experience what our hometown crowds can do.” Stone Broken have grown a lot because of the local music scene they have been a part of, and they’re always looking to pass that love and community on to other upcoming local bands.

“One piece of advice I would always give to a budding musician is to work hard constantly, because it will eventually pay off.

“We have dedicated four years to Stone Broken now, all of our spare money and spare time is entirely focused around the band. Until a couple of months ago we all had jobs to fund the band but recently a couple of the guys have been able to quit their jobs to focus on the band which is exciting, being able to take a leap of faith and making it work.

“The most exciting thing about being in a band is the unknown, the excitement and all the not knowing of what is coming next.”

Last year, the band released their debut album All In Time to an incredible reception from their old and new fans alike.

“It’s been really well received and it’s gone beyond my expectations,” says Rich. “We released an EP the year before – The Crow Flies – and we originally went into the studio to release a new EP but we decided instead to put them back to back and create a full-length.

“I couldn’t pick a favourite song from the release, it’s like picking a favourite child,” Rich laughs. “I love every single song all for different reasons.

“I love playing Wait For You live because I don’t even have to sing the words – it is amazing. The first time that happened was at the Slade Rooms actually, I stopped singing to try and create a little build up and the audience just took over. I wasn’t expecting it at all and I just didn’t know what to do, I was so overwhelmed.”

With so much talk around their shows and energy, I had to find out what to expect from their upcoming shows with Glenn Hughes. “We always try and involve the crowd as much as we can, we love that interaction so much, and our sets always have to incorporate as much energy as possible,” Rich says. “Chris always dives around the stage, he knocked Kieron over once, so yeah, that energy spills over from us into the crowd.

“Our sets are going to be powerful, it’s going to be loud and I think everyone’s going to have a really good time.”

And they’re already busy planning their next musical adventure. “We’re working on the follow up to All In Time which is due to go into the studio next month. We should be expecting a release sometime this year but we don’t have the firm details yet. We mostly just want to tour and get our music to reach as many people as possible.

“We want to keep interacting with as many new people as possible. Without our fans both old and new we couldn’t do what we do, we wouldn’t have made an album and we certainly wouldn’t have played the shows we have had the opportunity to play.

“Their enthusiasm is our constant inspiration and we couldn’t thank them enough for what they have done for us.

Stone Broken play the Robin 2 with Glenn Hughes on Monday.

By Becci Stanley