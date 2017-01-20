Shrewsbury to feature on Antique's Road Trip

Antiques hunters paid a visit to Shrewsbury and their finds will be featured on TV show Antiques Road Trip next week.

With a starting fund of £200 each, four pairs of rival hunters go head-to-head in battle to seek out hidden gems in antique shops and make a profit at auction.

Driving the length and breadth of the country in an array of classic cars, the competing experts visit local historic and cultural sites, learning about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

Shrewsbury features in week four of the series which airs next Monday to Friday when James Braxton and Raj Bisram set off on their road trip in a 1968 Renault Caravelle. Kicking off in Jane Austen’s Bath they motor through Bristol and Hungerford, before boarding the Isle of Wight ferry. The scenic trip continues to Somerset, Woking, the New Forest, Shrewsbury, Ringwood and Cheshire.

Well-known antique hunters Charles Hanson, Catherine Southon, Mark Stacey and Natasha Raskin feature in the new series. Also appearing is Shropshire-based Christina Trevanion of Trevanion & Dean auction house of Whitchurch. Filming for the show, which airs at 4.30pm on BBC One, was completed last summer.