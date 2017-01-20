Organisers of Bridgnorth Carnival urged to improve

Organisers of Bridgnorth Carnival are at loggerheads over how to improve it, after last year’s event was labelled “disappointing”.

Councillors spoke of their concern at the loss of business from the carnival and the lack of floats involved at an events committee meeting last year.

This year Bridgnorth Town Carnival has been earmarked for Saturday, June 24.

Councillor Connie Baines said: “The carnival seems to be getting less and less, would it be a feasible idea to have it every other year?”

Sarah Stevens, of Buy Big in Bridgnorth, proposed that the carnival be moved to a Sunday.

She said: “The businesses that are closed on Sundays can then help, as most are open on Saturdays.”

Kevin Bellwood, of Roobarb, labelled last year’s carnival “disappointing”.

Complained

He said: “Customers came in and said it was quite disappointing. It was over and done with in a few minutes.”

The meeting heard that some traders had complained their income had dropped by as much as 70 per cent on the carnival day.

Saturday is the busiest shopping day and the event had caused disruption to trade.

Ashley Kendrick, PA to the town clerk and mayor’s secretary, told the meeting that questionnaires were going to be sent out to ask for the public’s feedback.

Town clerk Anne Wilson said Shropshire Council had already received applications to close roads on June 24, so changing of the date was something to think about for 2018.