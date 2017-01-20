Michael Portillo to spill life's secrets at Shropshire shows

Two county talks with politician turned TV personality Michael Portillo have sold out.

The former defence secretary and shadow chancellor left politics in 2005 and he is visiting Shropshire this weekend.

He will speak about his life in a talk entitled A Game of Two Halves.

Since leaving the House of Common he has endeared himself to millions as a historian of the Victorian railways and as a sardonic political commentator.

Portillo will be talking, answering questions and signing his books on politics, transport and history during his visit.

He is at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms tomorrow from 7.30pm and is then at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Sunday from 3pm.

Selina Dibble, marketing and publicity officer at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms, said: “Since leaving the political world a decade ago, Michael has endeared himself to many with his respect for solid workmanship and creative energy, in particular our great Victorian railways and the daily toil of the working man.”

Portillo was once tipped to be leader of the Conservative Party and in recent years he has made radio and television documentaries including Great British Railway Journeys.