MiC LOWRY to headline Birmingham's O2 Academy

An urban group who supported Justin Bieber on his sold-out European tour and who were described by BBC 1XTRA as ‘the next big thing to come out of the UK’ will headline Birmingham’s O2 on February 19.

Five-piece MiC LOWRY, who hail from Liverpool, were hand-picked by Justin Bieber – a great nod from one of the biggest superstars in the world – to be his main support, performing to more than 500,000 fans across 37 European dates in 22 cities, including six sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena.

MiC LOWRY’s current single Oh Lord – which blends their five part harmonies and signature vocal arrangements and samples the Phil Collins’ classic In The Air Tonight – has been streamed more than 42 million times on Spotify and has been playlisted across Spotify’s most influential playlists, including their biggest one – Today’s Top Hits – which has more than 12.8 million followers.

With MiC LOWRY gathering up speed in the press with Beat Magazine, RWD, Notion Magazine, and Evening Standard all supporting them, their EP The Show, debuting at No1 on the UK iTunes Official RnB Chart.