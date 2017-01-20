Interest revving up for Telford's Camper Mart 2017

Who says January has to be boring? For VW enthusiasts, the countdown has already begun to this month’s fun-filled Camper Mart, with interest expected to rev through the roof.

While many of us are still getting over the chaos of the Christmas holidays, VW lovers are thinking a little further ahead, to January 29 to be precise, when the Camper Mart show will take place at The International Centre, Telford.

Event director, Shelley Bond, said: “We’re delighted to be building on the success of Camper Mart, again taking over three halls at The International Centre, showcasing almost twice the number of VW buses as last year. We’ve been really pleased with the response to last year’s show from visitors and traders alike.

“And it’s great to be getting so many enquiries about the show already at a time when many are busy thanks to Christmas.

Perking

“We’re pleased to be perking up the traditionally quiet month of January!”

Camper Mart will offer more to visitors in 2017, with two halls being given over to traders, and everything from conversion companies to interiors and VW specialist parts all taking their place at the show.

Thanks to the huge space available, there will also be a large number of VW buses on display. The third hall is the entertainment hall where eight teams of scary boys and equally scary girls go toe to toe in the Roller Derby tournament.

New for this year are free dodgem rides and a number of new workshops and acts, too.

Children’s performers Pif-Paf will again offer an incredible two-wheeled adventure for the younger show goers, with giant adventures departing right from the heart of the show in their incredible Flycycle and Submercycle machines.

Rainbow faces and Henna art will again be showcasing their face and henna tattoo skills respectively.

Adult day passes for Camper Mart cost just £9 when advance booked and children 16 and under GO FREE.

Visit: www.campermart.co.uk for further details or to purchase tickets.