Ghost hunters to investigate Much Wenlock Guildhall

A paranormal investigation team will be descending on a rural county town to hunt out any unusual activity this weekend.

Much Wenlock’s Guildhall will be investigated by Paranormal Friends – and members of the public can join in to attempt to contact the spirit world, too.

The 16th century half-timbered Guildhall previously housed a court room and a council chamber. A previous visit by the paranormal investigators resulted in spooky results, such as banging. Christopher Morris, co-founder of Paranormal Friends, said: “Everyone present last time experienced so much potential paranormal activity that it bodes well for our return.”

The court room at the Guildhall was active until 1985 having been built in 1540. It regularly held four types of court – petty sessions and quarter sessions, a bailiff’s court and the court leet or manorial court.

In the first year of the quarter sessions, two felons were sentenced to be hanged on Wenlock Edge. The wheeled stocks can still be seen. Finally, the team will investigate the open space on the ground floor which was the Corn Market until the Corn Exchange was built in the High Street in 1852.

The investigation will be tomorrow between 9pm and 2am.