Frank Carter talks ahead of Birmingham show

They’re known for putting on one of the most raucous, energetic and moving shows in rock and rightly so – with over ten years’ experience in the music business, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are fast-becoming one of the must-see bands for alternative music fans.

Following the release of their sophomore album Modern Ruin, the punk mob are bringing their headline UK tour to Birmingham’s Asylum venue.

Iconic vocalist Frank Carter fills us in on what fans can expect from the show, saying that “people can expect a lot of passion and a lot of energy from us and obviously a load of great songs” he laughs

Addressing the fact that their shows are known for being borderline-dangerous with the crowd whipped into a whirlwind from start to finish, I had to find out, what could the frontman of the craziest live band name as the craziest thing he had ever seen at one of his own shows?

“I once saw a guy in a wheelchair crowd surf” He stated – Yes, I think that qualifies, but I had to hear more.

“He was in the circle pit and then all of a sudden the crowd lifted him up wheelchair and all above their heads.

“We also played a show once where there was a circle pit in the middle of the room but then ones spread out across the stairs, on the balconies, like a two-storey circle pit”

The Rattlesnakes play shows across all corners of the world, but repeatedly they are drawn back to the Midlands.

Only last February the band played Birmingham’s O2 Institute and then again in November in Wolverhampton’s Slade Rooms, but what is it that draws them back time and time again?

“The fans and venues themselves have always been so good to us, literally every time we play there we get an amazing reception and an all-round good time.

“One stand out memory for me was our Birmingham show on the Kerrang! Tour with Sum 41, which for us was a pretty special show because we really weren’t expecting such a fantastic response. It was an honour to play with the bands on that tour and no one really knew who we were we thought, but when we got out there it just worked”

The band are on tour once more in support of their brand new album Modern Ruin, due for release on January 20 that has already received a phenomenal reception from their fans and builds on the work of their debut release Blossom

“It’s a very similar record to Blossom in the fact that we recorded it in the same studio with the same sort of processes. We started work on Modern Ruin about six months after we released Blossom it was a really quick process.

“The release of Blossom gave us that excitement to get back in the studio and build on what we had already done. I can’t wait to have the new album out so we can play a mixture of songs from the two albums so people can really see how we have changed and explored our sound.”

The album is being released alongside a limited edition book – including artwork, lyrics and personal notes from the band. A strange piece of merchandise indeed, but an incredibly raw and emotional piece of work that shows the band like you’ve never seen them before, that included all those close to them

“What I wanted to do was not only give fans the album, but also to give them the story behind it and a piece of what went into it. I wanted people to feel like they didn’t just buy the album but that they were also a part of something bigger.

“The book is important because it’s a really considered, deep and intimate look into the band. It has a lot of information about us personally, our process and it has a lot of different content. It’s not a huge book but it will give you a whole different outlook on the book, it has a beautiful foreword from my wife which means a lot to me”

As he says this, I am passed over to his wife and fellow artist Sarah Carter, for her input on her creative involvement “It’s amazing to be a part of Frank’s Passions, we feed off each other in the respect that we are both artists. I am very proud of that” she says

Frank continues, saying that “She has very much been a part of the album, the album draws on my personal experiences with her and the record itself is a celebratory one in the band’s lives and triumphs. Through our music we are stronger than ever, I feel so lucky that we can share this together and she summed us up so perfectly in our foreword.”

I felt touched to experience such an intimate part of Frank Carter’s life, behind the guise of the punk frontman shown to the rest of the world. Everything he does is crafted from love and especially a love for his wife and daughter, who have supported him throughout his ten year career in the Rattlesnakes, and also with Gallows and Pure Love.

But following this, what is in the future for Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes

“World domination” he says confidently “You have to have big dreams and big aspirations, there’s no point if you’re not going to aim big”.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes perform at Birmingham’s Asylum Venue on March 25.

Modern Ruin is released on January 20 via International Death Cult

By Becci Stanley